Santo Domingo, capital city of the Dominican Republic, is to host the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games when the event celebrates its 25th edition.

A hosting decision was made by Centro Caribe Sports during the body's Extraordinary General Assembly.

Santo Domingo was unanimously voted for by the 37 member countries, territories and associate members of Centro Caribe Sports during the online event.

The Games will also be a centenary event, as the inaugural edition was held in Mexico City in 1926.

It is set to be the third time that the Dominican Republic has hosted the Central American and Caribbean Games after staging it in 1974 and 1986 in Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros, respectively.

The decision came at the Centro Caribe Sports Extraordinary General Assembly, which was led by President Luis Mejía Oviedo, who is from the Dominican Republic ©Centro Caribe Sports

Barranquilla in Colombia held the last edition in 2018 while San Salvador in El Salvador is due to stage the next in 2023.

That edition was moved from Panama and then delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

During the General Assembly, the San Salvador 2023 Organising Committee gave a report on its progress.

Dinora Acevedo, President of the Organising Committee, gave the report for the event set to take place from June 23 to July 8 next year and indicated that organisers have managed to overcome all challenges so far and are on track.

The Organising Committee for the Santa Marta 2022 Central American and Caribbean Beach Games also gave a progress report.

The inaugural event is due to be held in Colombia in November of this year.