Christian Coleman won in Glasgow his second gold medal in the 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. It was a thrilling battle between Coleman and Lyles. The Floridian took silver and Jamaica's Ackeem Blake bronze. In the pentathlon, Spain's María Vicente broke her Achilles tendon while leading the the pentathlon.

Christian Coleman sprinted ahead of his eagerly awaited American rival, Noah Lyles, to secure his second World Indoor 60m title. The Atlanta athlete, who previously won gold in Birmingham, England, in 2018, now clocked 6.41seconds to leave Lyles with silver (6.44) and Ackeem Blake with bronze (6.46).

"I had a lot of confidence in myself coming in and that's the most important thing. I set my mind on letting my body do what I had been doing in training and came out with a win," commented a happy Coleman.

"It's amazing, I never take these opportunities for granted. I wanted to come out and put on a show. It's going to give me tremendous momentum going into Paris 2024", the winner added.

Lyles stated that he aimed for four gold medals this year, beginning with this race and ending with a triple sprint victory in the French capital. "To be honest, it's a great race. Every time I've come down the 60m this year, it's a blessing," he admitted.

"Apart from not winning gold, 6.44 is one of my best performances and I'll never be dissatisfied with that. Last year I was running 6.51 and now I've done several 6.4s and I'm talking about 6.3s. The 60m is not my favourite race. I'm looking forward to Paris, because it has all my favourite events," concluded the triple gold medallist at last summer's World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

One of the saddest images of the day came from the pentathlon, with the serious injury of the Spanish athlete María Vicente, who came to the event as the season's leader and a clear Spanish medal contender.

She confirmed a "complete rupture of the Achilles tendon," which will rule her out of the Scottish Championships and force her to retire for the season. She will also miss the European Championships in Rome and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"They will take me to Barcelona for an operation and we will start rehabilitation. No matter how long it takes, I can assure you that I will come back, hopefully stronger," María Vicente commented through tears.