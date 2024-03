On Friday 1, Eliud Kipchoge, the renowned double Olympic marathon champion, offered heartfelt condolences to Kelvin Kiptum following the tragic passing of the world record-holder last month. Kiptum lost his life in a car accident when his vehicle collided with a tree.

Kipchoge is gearing up for the Tokyo Marathon scheduled for this Sunday, marking his return to racing since the untimely death of his fellow Kenyan athlete, Kiptum, on February 11th, at the youthful age of 24. The 39-year-old Kipchoge said it was "unfortunate that he left here. His career was in high spirits, and he was running on a high level," he said. The tragic loss of Kiptum sent shockwaves through Kenya and the global athletics community. Kipchoge acknowledged that the upcoming Olympic marathon will carry a sombre tone, acknowledging that Kiptum's passing will make this year's event "a little bit different."

Rest in peace Kelvin. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QqivOklTxk — Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) February 12, 2024

Kiptum shared the podium in Chicago with Sifan Hassan, the women's champion in that Marathon representing the Netherlands, who is also set to compete in Tokyo. Hassan, who got the second-fastest women's time in history in Chicago’s Marathon, said she was "heartbroken" by Kiptum's death. "When he broke the world record in Chicago I shared it with him," she stated. "He was so young, and he was showing the world what was possible. It's very hard."

Hassan and Kiptum after the 2023 Chicago Marathon. GETTY IMAGES

Kiptum became the only man to run a sub-2:00:35 marathon in Chicago last October, beating Eliud Kipchoge's previous record by 34 seconds. The 24-year-old father of two had recently revealed his ambition to break the legendary two-hour barrier in Rotterdam in April. Kiptum had competed in just three marathons and holds three of the seven fastest times in the history of the event. He was favourite to win gold at the Paris Olympics, where he was expected to go head-to-head with Kipchoge for the first time.

Police said Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed on the spot while a woman passenger was injured.