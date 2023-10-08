Kiptum sets men's world record at Chicago Marathon and Hassan runs second fastest time ever

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum became the first man to break two hours and one minute in an official marathon today, clocking 2hours 00min 35sec to win in Chicago as the women’s title went to a fellow newcomer to the distance, Sifan Hassan, in 2:13:44, which would have been a world record until two weeks ago.

In only his third marathon Kiptum, 23, took 34 seconds off the mark set at last year’s Berlin Marathon by his 38-year-old compatriot Eliud Kipchoge - whose prospects of earning a third consecutive Olympic title in Paris next summer look suddenly less secure.

Kiptum’s achievement came just a fortnight after a similarly seismic improvement of the women’s world record by Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa, who took more than two minutes off the mark of 2:14:04 set at the 2019 Chicago Marathon by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei as she won in Berlin in 2:11.53.

Hassan, 30, who has won two world and two Olympic track titles for The Netherlands, was running only her second marathon after winning the London race in April in 2:18:33.

In between those races she added to her track CV by winning the 5,000m silver and 1500m bronze at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Kiptum, who ran the fastest marathon debut time in Valencia last year - 2:01:53 - and won the London Marathon in 2:01.25, the second fastest time ever, finished in jubilant fashion, waving and blowing kisses to the crowd.

"A world record was not in my mind today," he told reporters.

"But I knew one day, one time I would be a world record holder.

"Now I am very happy."

Kiptum was four seconds inside world record pace as he went through 10 kilometres in 28min 42sec and passed the halfway mark in 60:48, with only compatriot Daniel Mateiko in contact.

He has now become the second fastest man ever over the distance after Kipchoge’s clocking of 1:59:40 in Vienna four years ago.

That did not qualify as an official world record as it was not an open event - Kipchoge was handed fluids by his support team throughout and the run featured a pace car and included rotating teams of other runners pacing him in a formation designed to reduce wind resistance.

Hassan’s triumph frustrated the ambition of Kenya’s 2019 world champion Ruth Chepngetich, whose winning time of 2:14.18 last year was second only to the then world record, to earn a third consecutive victory in the Windy City.

COURSE RECORD: In her U.S. marathon debut, Sifan Hassan takes the @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon course record in an unofficial time of 2:13:38! Amazing performance Sifan! pic.twitter.com/0h7nxb50dy — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 8, 2023

Chepnegetich was six seconds ahead of her Dutch rival at the halfway point, and at halfway, passed the mark in 65:42, which was 2:11:23 pace.

Hassan moved clear between 25-30km before finishing weary but triumphant.

"As most people know, I like to be challenged," she had said before the race.

Point made, once again.

Earlier in the day Swiss wheelchair racers Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner set new course records for the men’s and women’s events.

More follows.