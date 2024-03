Following the launch of the 'Get Trained, Save Lives' campaign last November, UEFA and the European Resuscitation Council (ERC) have today launched an interactive training module on get-trained.com - a dedicated platform that teaches football fans the basic skills of Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in under four minutes.

'Get Trained, Save Lives' is the result of a partnership between UEFA and the ERC and provides the medical skills needed to act in the event of sudden cardiac arrest. The programme will also train match officials, staff and volunteers working at UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany. FC Inter forward Lautaro Martínez said: "I think this campaign is important because life is important and it is crucial to know what to do if in case of cardiac arrest."

Wales legend Gareth Bale stated: "I have an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) in my home and have bought one for every member of my family. Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere. In a stadium, at work but most often at home. Sometimes I take my AED to the golf course. You never know what could happen." The campaign is being supported by a number of current stars and football legends, including Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martínez, Ana Marković, Ruud Gullit, Gareth Bale, Thierry Henry, Didier Deschamps and Rio Ferdinand, with more names to be announced in the coming weeks.

⌚ Got five minutes?



🫀 Join our team of lifesaving legends and current stars with @ErlingHaaland, Lautaro Martinez, @anamxrkovic7, @GullitR, @GarethBale11, @rioferdy5, Thierry Henry and Didier Deschamps to learn how you can save a life with CPR!#GetTrainedSaveLives — UEFA (@UEFA) February 29, 2024

The CPR training on get-trained.com takes place in a virtual dressing room, with Gullit inviting football fans to join Haaland, Martínez, Bale, Henry, Ferdinand and Marković on the course. At the start of the course, interactive questions will guide users through the teaching material, with the players responding to and commenting on their answers. Later this spring, UEFA will also introduce a shorter version of the course on Instagram.

UEFA and the ERC have provided hands-on training to 3,000 players, coaches, referees, officials and staff at finals and tournaments. In the run-up to EURO 2024, all participating teams will learn how to provide first aid in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest. The campaign will receive extra attention during EURO 2024, with a TV spot and activities in all fan zones across the ten host cities. The advert will be shown around the second matchday of the tournament, while the campaign message will also be displayed on LED boards around the stadiums.

