This Thursday's UEFA Congress will take place in an unusually tense atmosphere. The European Court of Justice's ruling in favour of the Super League and Aleksander Ceferin's call for a reform of the statutes that would allow him to extend his term of office until a hypothetical 2031 will be at the forefront.





All congresses are important, but some attract more attention than others. This is the case with UEFA's 48th Ordinary Congress, which is currently taking place in Paris. UEFA's supreme governing body is meeting following the recent setback to UEFA's interests by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which ruled that UEFA had abused its "dominant position" to prevent any secessionist initiatives and the creation of a rival competition to the Champions League.

🇫🇷 The 48th UEFA Congress takes place in Paris tomorrow. What is the Congress and why is it important? #UEFACongress — UEFA (@UEFA) February 7, 2024





These developments have created an uneasy atmosphere among the 55 member associations gathered at the Maison de La Mutualité conference centre in the French capital. The resignation of Zvonimir Boban from his post as director of football on 25 January exposed a rift within the organisation caused by the manoeuvres of Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin.

Aleksander Ceferin's call for a reform of the statutes. GETTY IMAGES

The former Croatian midfielder, who played in the semi-finals of France 1998, expressed his "great concern and total disapproval" at the Slovenian president's desire to remain in power beyond twelve years. Matters of principle and values have led him to leave the world's most important continental confederation. Michel Platini's successor at the helm of UEFA, elected in September 2016 and re-elected in 2023 for what would have been his third and final four-year term, will put to a vote an amendment that would allow him to stand again in 2027.

⏰ #UEFACongress kicks off in Paris at 10:00 CET.



Here's what's on the agenda and what will be decided today: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 8, 2024





The proposed change to the statutes would mean that the three-term limit set out in the text would not apply to the first UEFA President, as it came into force after he had already taken office as UEFA President. In other words, the statutory provisions would not apply retroactively to his first term of office, as the start of that term preceded the duly signed reform that established the presidential term limit.

🤔 What will happen at Thursday's #UEFACongress in Paris?



Here's the agenda: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 7, 2024





Another possible reform is the removal of the age limit of 70 for election or re-election to the Executive Committee. Technically, this is a reform, as it significantly changes access to the position. Regardless of the name given to the regulation, it is clear and requires a qualified majority, not a simple majority like the rest of the decisions taken by the Congress (except for the dissolution of UEFA, which requires a four-fifths majority).

Therefore, in order to amend or reform the UEFA Statutes, at least two-thirds of the votes of those present at the Ordinary Congress are required, as stated in Article 18 of the UEFA Statutes.