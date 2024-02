The next Paris 2024 announcement, the unveiling of the official poster for the Games on 4 March, will be accompanied by the release of additional tickets, with a special focus on Athletics that is sure to delight fans of the sport.

New tickets for athletics at the Olympic Games, to be held at the Stade de France from 2-10 August 2024, will go on sale on Monday 4 March from 10am on the official Paris 2024 ticketing website tickets.paris2024.org.

Several tens of thousands of new tickets will go on sale for this "Athletics Special" sale. This is one of a series of surprise events organised by Paris 2024 over the next few weeks leading up to the Games - at the rate of approximately one sale per month - offering new opportunities to buy tickets for this exceptional event.

With the exception of the marathons and the race walking, all events will be held at the Stade de France or St. Denis, which is located in the north of Paris and has a capacity of 80,000 spectators. The venue hosted the 2003 World Athletics Championships

Saint Denis will have a new giant screen for Paris 2024. GETTY IMAGES

Built for the 1998 FIFA World Cup and classified by UEFA as a Category 4 stadium, France's largest venue is normally used as a second home for Paris rugby clubs Stade Français and Racing 92 and is a traditional venue for major international and domestic football matches.These "special tickets" come after strong criticism of the high price of tickets for Athletics at Paris 2024. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe was one of those to express his dissatisfaction.

All you need to know about the "Athletics Special" ticket sale on 4 March at 10 am:

-There is only one address to access this sale: tickets.paris2024.org.

-All Athletics sessions and all ticket categories - for each day of competition from 2 to 10 August - will go on sale on 4 March; please note that some will be available in very limited numbers.

-Tickets from €24 for the morning sessions.

-Tickets from €85 for the evening sessions, which include several finals each day.

-The session including the men's 100m final is available from €125.

-A sale open to all, with no draw, on a first-come, first-served basis.

-A maximum of 30 Olympic tickets purchased per ticketing account, taking into account previous orders.