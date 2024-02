The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered four appeals against the classification announced by the International Skating Union (ISU) for the team competition at Beijing 2022, following the suspension and doping disqualification of Russian skater Kamila Valieva.

CAS has registered the following appeals after the announcement by the ISU on 30 January 2024 regarding the final rankings in the figure skating team event: CAS 2024/A/10354 Madeline Schizas, Piper Gilles, Paul Poirier, Kirsten Moore-Towers, Michael Marinaro, Eric Radford, Vanessa James and Roman Sadovsky as well as Skate Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee against the ISU.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the Russian Figure Skating Federation and Aleksandr Galliamov, Victoria Sinitsina, Anastasia Mishina, Nikita Katsalapov, Kamila Valieva and Mark Kondratiuk also appealed.

The Canadian Appellants in this appeal request that CAS order the ISU to reclassify the Team Figure Skating competition at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as follows:

-United States: 67 points.

-Japan: 65.

-Canada: 55

-Russian olympic Committee (ROC): 54.

-China: 52.

The complainants further request that the IOC award the medals as follows: gold Medal for the United States, silver for Japan and bronze for Canada.

CAS 2024/A/10355. ROC vs. IISU and CAS 2024/A/10360, Russian Figure Skating Federation vs. ISU. In these separate appeals, the complainants request that CAS order the ISU to reclassify the team figure skating competition at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing as follows: (1) ROC - Gold Medal; (2) United States of America - Silver Medal; (3) Japan - Bronze Medal.



CAS 2024/A/10356. Aleksandr Galliamov, Nikita Katsalapov, Mark Kondratiuk, Anastasia Mishina, Victoria Sinitsina and Kamila Valieva vs. ISU. The appellants are the athletes of the ROC Figure Skating Team at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, who request that CAS order the ISU to reclassify the Team Figure Skating competition at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games so that the ROC Team is ranked first and the gold medal is awarded to the ROC athletes.

The four CAS arbitrations were recently initiated and it is not yet known when the hearings will begin or if they will be held at all, as the proceedings before CAS are still at an early stage, as CAS itself reported in a press release.