The International Skating Union (ISU) issued a statement regarding the case of Russian athlete Kamila Valieva, confirming the disqualification imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). As a result, the Russian athlete lost her achieved results, which have been nullified.





This morning, the International Skating Union (ISU) released a statement on the case of Russian athlete Kamila Valieva after being sanctioned by the Panel of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which handled the case involving the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the International Skating Union (ISU), and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

CAS delivered its verdict yesterday on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, determining that the representative of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV), specifically violating Clause 4.1 of Russia's Anti-Doping Rules dated June 24, 2021 (Russian ADRs).

Kamila Valieva was cleared by the CAS on 14 February allowing her to compete in Beijing 2022 despite failing a doping test. Appeals from the IOC, WADA, and the ISU to reinstate the suspension of the 15-year-old were rejected. GETTY IMAGES

In response to this violation, CAS imposed a four (4) year period of ineligibility, applicable from the date of the test that determined the ingestion of prohibited substances, starting from December 25, 2021. This sanction will remain in effect until December 24, 2025, unless the Russian athlete appeals within 30 days, and the appellate tribunal modifies the sanction.

While CAS issued the verdict, it is the responsibility of the ISU to determine the final results of the competition before the IOC decides how and when to award the corresponding medals to the athletes. Therefore, it issued the statement dated January 30, 2024.

ISU Statement - Decision of CAS - Kamila Valieva (ROC)



Read the full statement here:https://t.co/pasuZd4503 pic.twitter.com/SVHzc2ch9T — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) January 30, 2024

As a result, and in accordance with Article 10.10 of the ISU Anti-Doping Rules and Article 12.10 of the RUS Anti-Doping Rules, Ms. Valieva will be disqualified from all competitions that took place during the period of ineligibility (December 25, 2021, to December 24, 2025), including the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2023.

Naturally, she will also be disqualified from the individual women's competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and all her individual results and points in the Short Program and Free Skating competitions will be annulled. Consequently, there will be a new ranking of team event results, which is as follows: 1st United States (65 points), 2nd Japan 63, 3rd ROC 54, 4th Canada 53, and 5th China 50.





Additionally, in the individual context, due to the disqualification of the skater born in Kazan (Republic of Tatarstan, one of the 24 republics affiliated with the Russian Federation), the results of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games show that the skater loses the diploma for finishing fourth (an acknowledgment given to those who finish between fourth and eighth place). She was also disqualified from her first-place finish at the ISU European. Figure Skating Championships 2022, with the first and second places now awarded to Russians Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova (RUS), and the third place to Belgian Loena Hendrickx, who now moves up to the podium.

The ISU Press Release concludes with expressions of satisfaction about the CAS decision and states that it maintains its position regarding the protection of clean athletes and the fight against doping, emphasizing that this remains its top priority. The ISU pledges to continue its ongoing effort to uphold the integrity of fair competition and the well-being of athletes.