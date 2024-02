Swiss skiing sensation Marco Odermatt claimed his third consecutive Alpine Skiing World Cup overall title with a stunning display of skill, dominating the giant slalom event held at Palisades Tahoe in California.

At the age of 26, Olympic gold medallist Marco Odermatt won his third consecutive Crystal Globe, marking a significant milestone in his career. He achieved the feat with a combined time of 2:11.69, just 12 hundredths of a second ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen.

Odermatt's triumph marked his 35th career World Cup victory, with an impressive 11 victories this current season. He has dominated the giant slalom events this season with a remarkable run of 10 consecutive victories in the discipline.

The young Swiss talent continues his remarkable run in the giant slalom as he remains on course to complete a Grand Slam by winning the four remaining giant slalom events scheduled on the calendar. This feat has not been achieved since the legendary Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark in the 1978-1979 season.

Skiing star Marco Odermatt celebrates his latest success with the Swiss team. GETTY IMAGES

Marco needs just one more crystal globe to equal the four won by skier Pirmin Zurbriggen, the Swiss skier with the most World Cup titles. He paved his way to victory by posting the fastest time in Saturday's first run.

Kristoffersen made a strong comeback in the second run and posted an impressive time of 1:05.18 to fight for the win. In the final run, Marco Odermatt matched Kristoffersen's pace with a time of 1:05.21 to secure the victory.

The Swiss skier extended his lead in the overall standings to an insurmountable 1,001 points ahead of Austrian runner-up Manuel Feller, who finished eighth on Saturday.

"It was super tight, I didn't have the best feeling on the skis, but I knew that I could go fast in the last section - and that's what I had to do today," said Odermatt.