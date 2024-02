Next week's LIV Golf Jeddah will see the return of Anthony Kim following his retirement in 2012. He underwent then surgery on his left leg Achilles tendon and never returned to professional competition.

Anthony Kim will return to professional golf competition after 12 years when he plays in Jeddah, the next stop on Liv's golf tour, at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from 1-3 March. The Korean-American has been given a wild card into the event.

The 38-year-old golfer won 3 PGA Tours early in his career, before the age of 25, and was regarded as one of the most promising players in the world. He also made a record 11 birdies in his second round at Augusta in 2009 and played in the Presidents Cup that year. Kim's highest ever world golf ranking was 6th.

The 2008 Ryder Cup showed what Kim was capable of. Just two years into his professional career, Kim was instrumental in helping the USA win its 7th Ryder Cup title since 1979, beating Spain's Sergio García on the final shot.

Anthony Kim really said 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘬-𝘰𝘧𝘧 win 😂#SundaySingles pic.twitter.com/h2TXUqdNwU — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) July 25, 2021

In June 2012, however, everything fell apart for Anthony Kim. He underwent surgery on the Achilles tendon in his left leg and after that never returned to competition. In 2016, he played in a few charity events and said he had no desire to return to the professional game. Three years later, he described his golf game as "non-existent."

Now, in 2024, the time has come for a great golfer to return. Kim has a disability insurance policy worth an estimated $10-20 million, and if he finally decides to return to professional competition, he may have to pay back a significant portion of the insurance settlement he received.