Jon Rahm will sign with the LIV Golf circuit after accepting a £500 million offer from Saudi Arabia

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is to leave the PGA Tour to join the controversial LIV Golf league. The official announcement that Rahm, the world's third ranked player, will join LIV Golf, the league created by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, could come within hours.



Rahm would receive the best contract LIV Golf has ever offered other golfers who have joined the new league in exchange for leaving the PGA Tour. The contracts of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, for example, are estimated to be in excess of £100 million per year.

In the past, Rahm has said: "Not even a $400 million offer would make me leave the PGA Tour."

But beyond the individual value Rahm's signing may represent, the agreement with one of today's most popular golfers comes at a crucial time for the game, as the two leagues are in the midst of a controversial process to merge.

LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman presents the trophy during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami

LIV Golf was created in 2021 with almost unlimited resources to compete with the PGA Tour and with the sport's legend Greg Norman as its CEO, to overshadow the rest of the professional leagues.

From the outset, LIV Golf has used its chequebook to lure PGA Tour golfers such as Sergio García, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell. This has led to a veritable civil war in the sport.

Others, such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, have turned down LIV Golf's tempting offers.

Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club

In June 2002, a group of some 2,500 people, relatives of those killed or injured in the 9/11 attacks in the United States, criticised the Saudi league and applauded the golfers who had refused to join LIV Golf.

In June this year, Northern Irishman McIlroy said he felt "hatred" towards the LIV Golf circuit. "I wish it would go away," he said.

But in June 2023, in a surprise move, LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the PGA European Tour announced that they were in the process of a merger, which is still in progress.