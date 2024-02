11 more teams have joined the ranks of the Olympic qualifiers. South Korea's women booked their place at Paris 2024 with a thrilling win over Brazil, while the men did the same against India.

The South Korean women overcame the Brazilians in a match that decided their Olympic fate. The local support was rewarded with a phenomenal performance and triumph for the Korean girls and qualification for the Olympic Games, which begin on 26 July 2024.

"I am really grateful to all the members of our team and I am happy now. As I think about the Olympic Games, I want to make sure that I leave no stone unturned. My goal is simple: no regrets. I want to finish every match knowing that I gave my all and did my best," said Shin Yubin of the South Korean table tennis team.

On the other side of the court, Chinese Taipei battled against a determined Indian team that started off by winning the first set. They came back to defeat their opponents and book their ticket to the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the mighty Japanese left no doubt about their Olympic aspirations with a dominant performance against Croatia. The women asserted their authority with a commanding performance and will now face Elizabeth Samara's team from Romania.

In the men's competition, the locals were dominant against India, winning in straight sets to secure a place in the quarter-finals and, more importantly, a place at the Paris Games.

Portugal achieved their goal of qualifying for the Olympic Games with a thrilling win over Croatia to set up a clash with France in the next round. After a hard-fought battle, Germany overcame Iran to book their place at the Olympic Games. In a European clash, Denmark celebrated a thrilling victory over Slovenia and will also be in the French capital.

Denmark beat Slovenia to qualify for the Paris Games. ITTF

"I feel incredible. This is one of the happiest moments of my career. What makes me even happier is my team, because we have played a lot in the last 24 hours and we are very tired. I am so proud of them, we are all happy," said Denmark's Anders Lind.

Chinese Taipei overcame Sweden in a thrilling five-set showdown that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the final point. Despite a valiant effort from the European champions, Chinese Taipei prevailed to book their place in Paris.

These qualifiers join those who had already secured their places at Paris 2024. In the women's competition, China, Australia, Egypt, Germany, USA and Brazil had already secured their places, while in the men's competition, China, Australia, Egypt, Sweden, Brazil and Canada had already booked their tickets to Paris.

The main event of the Olympic year, the qualification for Paris 2024, is now over. The qualifiers can now aim high and why not dream of winning the ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2024.