The Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre (BEXCO) is becoming the epicentre of world table tennis from 16 to 25 February 2024 while hosting the International Table Tennis Federation (TTF) World Championships Finals.

This historic occasion marks the first time the event has been held in the Republic of Korea. Get ready for ten days of exciting competition in the vibrant atmosphere of Busan, a city buzzing with energy and anticipation. "Today we are in Busan, aware of the sacrifices and determination it has taken to make this event a reality. Our heartfelt thanks go to our gracious hosts, and to all our partners who have supported us along the way," said ITTF President and IOC Member Petra Sörling.

"I am delighted that the World Championships are being held in Korea Republic for the first time. I would like to thank the organisers and volunteers for providing us with such exceptional facilities and support, allowing us athletes to focus solely on our performance. I am ready to give my all in this event," commented Shin Yubin of Team Korea Republic, WR8. Defending champions China's formidable teams are back in action, ready to defend their titles in both the men's and women's categories. In their quest for victory, all eyes will be on the prestigious Swaythling Cup and Corbillon Cup, symbols of dominance and excellence in the world of table tennis. With a record-breaking 22 victories each, China's teams are poised to reaffirm their status as table tennis powerhouses.

A touch of Paul Drinkhall magic back at the 2016 World Championships ⏪



Catch the Englishman in action at the upcoming #ITTFWorlds2024 from 16 - 25 Feb ⌛️#ThrowbackThursday #Busan2024 #PingPong #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/r5hhYsZ7fx — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) February 15, 2024

In the heart of Busan, the stage is set for exciting clashes as the teams from Korea Republic step into the limelight. With home advantage, they are determined to make their mark on the world stage. Can they turn the tide in a hard-fought battle for glory on home soil? Formidable challengers Germany and Japan are ready to challenge China's long-standing supremacy, setting the scene for an epic battle of skill and determination.

In addition to team success, players now have the opportunity to earn individual ranking points, further intensifying the competition. With up to 1,000 points up for grabs for winning teams, every match will be a crucial battleground for players looking to climb the ladder. This innovative approach emphasises the importance of individual excellence within the framework of team success. The event also exemplifies a commitment to sustainability and legacy. Awarded the prestigious ISO 20121 certification for Outstanding Sustainability Performance, it embodies the spirit of environmental responsibility and innovation. From reducing waste to promoting eco-friendly practices, the organisers are leading by example and demonstrating that small steps make a big difference.

The table tennis spectacle has already begun in Busan, Korea. ITTF

I'm passionate about sustainability and the ISO certification we have achieved is testament to the hard work of our local leadership. The organisers here are showing us that we can all make a difference, even with small steps towards sustainability," remarked President Sörling.

As a major Olympic qualifier, the stakes at the ITTF World Championships 2024 are higher than ever. Up to eight Olympic quota places will be up for grabs in each of the team events at Paris 2024. These will go to teams that reach the quarter-finals and have not already secured their places. In the men's team event, spots have already been obtained by France (hosts), China, Australia, Sweden, Brazil, Canada and Egypt. In the women's competition, France (hosts), China, Australia, Germany, USA, Brazil and Egypt have already qualified. Any quota not used at this event will be reallocated to the March 2024 World Team Ranking.