Hakuho, the sumo wrestler with the greatest number of wins with more than 1,100, could be demoted because of pupil's behaviour. During Wednesday's meeting, the Mongolian wrestler told JSA compliance committee that he was unaware of Hokuseiho's actions.

Hakuho, the esteemed sumo champion, faces a humiliating demotion in his new role as stablemaster due to allegations of misconduct by his protege. Hakuho, renowned for winning a record 45 tournaments before retiring in 2021, is expected to incur fines and be relegated to the lowest rank for sumo elders for failing to oversee the conduct of Hokuseiho. For sumo elders, a demotion in rank represents the most severe form of punishment, and has a profound repercussion within the sumo community.

Sumo Grand Champion Hakuho performs 'Dohyo-iri'. GETTY IMAGES.

The reason for this punishment: 22-year-old Hokuseiho, towering at 2.04 metres (6'8"), is accused of physically assaulting his fellow wrestlers of lower rank and stealing money from them. According to the reports, the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) will deliberate on proposing Hokuseiho's retirement from the traditional sport during an emergency board meeting scheduled for Friday.

38 year-old Hakuho, assumed control of his stable in July 2022, adopting the sumo elder name Miyagino. Local media reports indicate that Hokuseiho, who was also born in Mongolia but relocated to Japan as a child, is considering retirement.