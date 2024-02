USA Hockey and the organisers of the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship, to be held from 3-14 April in Utica, N.Y., has announced the full schedule and activities for the Subaru World Championship Village with the USA as the defending champion.

The World Championship Village, which is free and open to the public, will be the hub of activity throughout the 12-day women's ice hockey tournament and festival. The space will be open saily from 3-11 p.m. ET daily, with live music filling the indoor venue beginning from 4 p.m. each day of the tournament. "We modelled the Subaru World Championship Village after Olympic villages around the world," said Rob Esche, president of the Mohawk Valley Garden. "The Adirondack Bank Center complex will be transformed into a festival throughout the event to celebrate the World Championship coming to Utica. Music and entertainment coming in from across the country will bring our community together for an experience unlike any other," he added.

Centrally located at Whitesboro Street and Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center, the indoor Subaru World Championship Village will offer visitors a variety of exciting and engaging activities, including interactive virtual reality games, lawn games, a beer garden and more. Visitors will also be able to watch tournament highlights and pre-game shows on big screen televisions, while enjoying food and beverages from local and regional restaurants and take in live music from bands ranging from Nashville to New York.

The Subaru World Championship Village will also extend outdoors, where visitors will enjoy a carnival-like atmosphere with an interactive hockey "fun zone," a variety of vendors and more live entertainment. The centrepiece of the outdoor activities will be a Ferris wheel that will carry passengers high above the Utica skyline.

Oneida County Executive Tony Picente Jr. added: "When we first announced that Oneida County would host the IIHF Women's World Championship, we promised it would be a party unlike anything this region has ever seen, and today we're excited to give you a taste of what's to come. The Subaru World Championship Village will transform downtown Utica into an interactive entertainment hub with music, games, food and more to complement the exciting hockey action taking place inside the Adirondack Bank Center. We can't wait for everyone to be a part of this unique experience."

Tony Picente Jr. and Rob Esche, together at the unveiling of the Village activities. IIHF

For more information on the Subaru World Championship Village, and a full schedule of games and performances as it is released, visit adkbankcenter.com/iihf. Tickets for all 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship games are still available and can be purchased at visiting 2024.womensworlds.hockey/tickets or at the Adirondack Bank Center box office.

The 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship will feature the top 10 ice hockey teams in the world. Games begin at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 3, when Denmark takes on Sweden. The U.S. women's team also opens play on 3 April at 7 p.m. ET when it takes on Switzerland. All 29 games of the event will be played at the Adirondack Bank Center. The tournament will be the fifth time the United States has hosted the event and the first time since 2017, when the tournament was held in Plymouth, Michigan. Other American hosts include Lake Placid, N.Y. (1994), Minneapolis, Minnesota (2001), and Burlington, Vermont (2012).

The Adirondack Sports Council is a not-for-profit organization based in New York's Olympic Region that combines decades of leadership in sports event management, sustainability expertise, and creative engagement strategies to deliver impactful, world-class experiences to communities and organizations throughout New York State and beyond. The ADKSC cultivates strong partnerships with event stakeholders, participants, and communities by actively engaging in meaningful dialogue and aligning with their unique needs. This approach enables us to create authentic, economically beneficial, and socially impactful experiences that align with the values and aspirations of all stakeholders.

Founded on 29 October 1937 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA Hockey builds the foundation of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while fostering a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than one million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers in all 50 states. As the national governing body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has key partnerships with the NHL, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation.