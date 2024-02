The Netball Super League (NSL) returns on Saturday 17 February and today the league has announced that the Grand Final on 29 June 2024 will be played at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. Tickets will go on sale to England Netball members later this week.

This will be the first time that the NSL Grand Final has been held at the Resorts World Arena, and it is also the first time that netball will return to the city of Birmingham, and the Resorts World Arena, since the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Commenting on the announcement, NSL Chief Executive Claire Nelson commented: "Building on the incredible success of the Netball Super League in 2023, a season that saw more fans than ever come to the league, we are kicking this year's Grand Final up a gear."

"Bringing the Grand Final to the Resorts World Arena will be the perfect way to end what will undoubtedly be our biggest and most exciting NSL season yet. Last year's Grand Final sold out so quickly after it went on sale, showing us that fans really want to experience the thrilling culmination of four months of fierce and dramatic competition, so we are bringing it to Birmingham to give more of you the chance to be there," she remarked.

"Our mission this season is to be seen and the 2024 Grand Final will ensure that the Netball Super League continues to make its mark! Make sure you're there with us for this momentous day of netball action and get your tickets now," Nelson concluded.

Claire Nelson is the Chief Executive of the Netball Super League. NSL

The 2024 NSL Grand Final will bring together the top four teams from the UK's elite domestic netball competition for one final day to decide the season's placings. Following a third place play-off, the top two teams will meet in the final to determine this year's champions. The third place play-off will begin at 14:00, with the Grand Final taking place at 16:30.

The semi-finals will take place the week before, on Saturday 22 June, with first place hosting fourth place and second place hosting third place. England Netball members will be given priority access and will be able to purchase tickets from 10am on Thursday 15 February. The NSL is the UK's elite ten-team competition: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons, Leeds Rhinos, London Pulse, Loughborough Lightning, Manchester Thunder, Saracens Mavericks, Severn Stars, Strathclyde Sirens, Surrey Storm and Team Bath.