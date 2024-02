The Croatian Academic Sports Federation (CASF) celebrated a major milestone on 7 February 2024, marking its 30th anniversary at an event held at the Ministry of Tourism and Sport in Zagreb.

The event not only commemorated the three decades of the Federation, but also honoured outstanding athletes and teams from the past academic year. In his opening address, CASF President Haris Pavletic thanked the dedicated members of the CASF Board, past and present, for their unwavering commitment to the growth of the Federation.

He acknowledged the invaluable support of the state and higher education institutions, sports authorities, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the European University Sports Association (EUSA).

Pavletic also highlighted significant milestones, including the creation of a commemorative book, a special edition of UniSport Magazine, and CASF's bid to host the 2028 EUSA Games in Split, in competition with Granada, Spain, and Manisa and Türkiye.

Haris Pavletic, President of the Croatian Academic Sports Federation. FISU

The gala was attended by distinguished guests from sport, higher academia and government, including Mr. Zoran Milanovic, President of Croatia, Mrs. Nikolina Brnjac, Minister of Tourism and Sport, and Professor Dragan Ljutić, President of the Croatian Rectors' Conference. Each dignitary emphasised the central role of sport in the lives of university students and pledged their continued support to the CASF, praising its achievements over the past three decades.

Leonz Eder, President of FISU, sent a letter to CASF congratulating it on its 30th anniversary and praising its contributions to university sport locally, regionally and globally. He looked forward to CASF's future endeavours and underlined its commitment to promoting sportsmanship and international cooperation.

Within FISU, CASF has left an indelible mark by successfully hosting several prestigious events, three of which were held in Zagreb - the 14th Summer Universiade, the 5th World University Championships in Rowing in 1998, and the 1st World University Championships in Kayaking also in 1998 - as well as the 7th World University Championships in Bridge in Opatija in 2014.

Zoran Milanovic, President of Croatia, attended this important celebration. FISU

At the beginning of August this year, CASF will host the FISU World University Championships in Cheerleading in Split, where the University of Split distinguished itself as the first FISU Healthy Campus University in Croatia.

Also in August, CASF will host the FISU World Forum in Zagreb under the theme "University Sport: Creating a Better World," reaffirming its commitment to shaping the future of university sport and promoting a global community united by health, sportsmanship, and excellence. As CASF celebrates its 30th anniversary, it stands as a beacon of excellence in Croatian university sport, ready to continue its legacy of developing athletic talent and promoting the values of fair play and international solidarity for years to come.