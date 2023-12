The first meeting of the FISU International Volunteer Programme (IFVP) took place on 18 December and on 20 December the FISU Springboard Programme for 2024 had its inaugural meeting.



There were two sessions where the outlines of the two programmes that will come into effect in 2024 were presented. 18 December was chosen for the first session. The FISU International Volunteer Programme (IFVP) was presented a few days after Volunteer Day (5 December). The main idea of the meeting was to empower and encourage members to get involved.



Sami Garabedian, a member of the FISU Executive Committee and President of the Lebanese Federation of University Sports, urged the ambassadors to take up their role and to work together with their respective federations. Paulo Sivieri, FISU Sports Coordinator for FISU Championships, and Albina Rakhmatullina, Coordinator of the FISU Student Ambassadors Programme, were chosen to present the programme.

Experiences were shared, such as that of Michael Cmelik (SVK), who participated in the 2022 IFVP. Anja Gelo (CRO), FISU Student Ambassador 2021-2022 and volunteer manager at the Croatian Academic Sports Federation, provided a guide to the development of effective volunteer programmes.

The first meeting of the Student Volunteer Programme took place on the 18 of December. FISU







She outlined key steps for strong volunteer management. These included defining the essence of volunteering and emphasising recognition and appreciation for volunteers. Rose Wignall (GBR), FISU Student Ambassador 2022 and Volunteer Manager for the Rhein-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games, provided insights into the structure and operation of the volunteer team.

The importance of setting clear requirements, creating a timeline and having a full understanding of the process was highlighted.



The other programme that was launched was the FISU Springboard Programme for 2024, with a meeting on 20 December. It was introduced for the first time and it was explained that the 2024 Programme will see 20 Student Leaders from five continents paired with mentors from the FISU Family Network.

"Bill Thompson, a member of the FISU Education Committee, said, "Today's meeting was an opportunity for the mentees to meet other mentees and ask questions to help them prepare for their participation in the programme. He added: "The FISU Springboard Programme is a way for FISU to continue to develop student leaders from all over the world as part of its commitment to educational activities."



Meetings between members will be from January 2024 until the end of the programme in November 2024.