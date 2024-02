Uzbekistan won its first gold medal at the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships to the delight of the home crowd in Tashkent as Tokyo 2020 champion Akbar Djuraev became Asian champion in the 109kg category.

The 24-year-old weightlifter from Uzbekistan struggled a lot after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) changed the Olympic weight classes. He tried his luck at the super-heavyweight category, but couldn't compete with the heaviest athletes and eventually decided to drop down to 102kg. And today, in front of his home crowd, he announced himself as one of the contenders for Paris 2024.

Djuraev won the title with a total of 400 kg (180+220), which put him 3rd in the Olympic ranking in the 102 kg category.

5 out of 13 registered athletes in this weight category did not compete, as they were in Tashkent for the weigh-in and to get a participation in the Olympic qualifying tournament. 3 other athletes failed to get a total. Bekdoolot Rasulbekov won the silver medal in the clean and jerk and the total with 173-213-386. Po_Jen Chen from Taipei was second in the snatch and third in the clean and jerk and total with 176-206-386. Korea's Yeon Hak Jang won bronze in the snatch but failed in the clean and jerk.

Two other gold medals of the day went to Korean athletes. Ha Je Yun won the women's -87 kg category and Hye-Jeong Park was the best in the women's +87 kg category.