To promote the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024, the Local Organising Committee has worked with ambassadors, including former World Champions, Olympic medallists and star athletes who will be competing from 2-18 February 2024.

They include Spanish artistic swimmer Ona Carbonell and Team Qatar swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa, who were joined by Doha 2024's official mascots, Nahim and Mayfara, during a visit to Doha's Oryx International School. The ambassadors brought their inspiring presence and engaged with primary and secondary school students, while the mascots brought joy and left big smiles on the children's faces.

Interacting with the students, Ona signed autographs and led a 'questions and answers' session, while Nada gave valuable insights into the Championships and ignited the aspirations of future aquatic athletes. The visit underscores underlines the event's commitment to nurturing talent and leaving a legacy of excellence in aquatic sports through targeted school outreach efforts.

Nada Wafa made history at London 2102 as Qatar's first female Olympic swimmer. WORLD AQUATICS

In addition to the visits by the mascots and ambassadors, school children from across Qatar have been invited to attend the competitions at the venues. This will give young people the opportunity to experience live sport, soak up the inspiring atmosphere and cheer on their favourite athletes.

Nada Mohamed Wafa, the host country's ambassador, shared her experience at the school, saying: "Navigating the waters of the London 2012 Olympic Games as Qatar's first female swimmer and now as an ambassador for the host country, I've learnt that every stroke counts in the pursuit of excellence and breaking barriers. It's an honour to share my journey with the students of Oryx International School and inspire them to dream big and dive fearlessly into their aspirations.

Doha 2024 Ambassador Ona Carbonell, an acclaimed Spanish artistic swimmer whose career has been marked by Olympic medals and personal resilience, is looking forward to her first visit to Qatar.

Spain's Ona Carbonell is an icon of synchronised swimming. WORLD AQUATICS

"This is my first time being at a World Aquatics Championships as a spectator and an ambassador rather than as a competitor. It is exciting to experience the Championships from a different perspective and to be there for all the athletes to cheer them on and support them on their journey, which is very important to me. Talking to the kids today was great. I have two children and as a mother, I know how important it is to be a role model. I enjoyed my visit to the school, and I hope the students were inspired to take up artistic swimming or any kind of sport," she said.