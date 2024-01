With the registration period for the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar from 2-18 February 2024 now closed, the Russian athletes have decided not to take part, despite the option to do so as neutrals.

Russian aquatics athletes have decided not to register for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Doha from 2-18 February 2024, despite being able to participate under the conditions announced by World Aquatics last year. These conditions allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete neutrally.

As a result, only athletes who previously competed as Belarusians will be present in the Qatari capital, the World Aquatics Association confirmed to the German Press Agency on 17 January 2024. Four swimmers and one synchronised swimmer are registered as independent and neutral athletes, none of them of Russian origin.

Belarus' Ilya Shymanovich competes in the 100m breaststroke. GETTY IMAGES

The championship, taking place in the Middle East for the first time, will feature over 2,600 athletes representing 190 nations competing in 75 events in Doha. While World Aquatics did not disclose their names, the deadline for athletes' registration for the title fights in Doha has already finished.

In September of the previous year, World Aquatics decided to readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes, who had previously been excluded due to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as neutral athletes under certain criteria.

Among them are not supporting Russian in the war with Ukraine, refraining from playing national anthems, not displaying national flags and specific anti-doping measures. In addition, only one athlete from Russia and Belarus can participate in an event.

Despite initial lack of support from Europe, the world association reported on a survey among competitive, youth, and master athletes, indicating that 67% would favor Russians and Belarusians participating as neutral athletes while adhering to strict criteria.

The 21st edition of the World Aquatics Championships will feature competition in six aquatic sports: swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming. Held at three iconic venues (Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port, and Hamad Aquatic Center), the event will also provide vital opportunities for athletes to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games.