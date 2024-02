His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, met with His Excellency Mr. Firas Gharaibeh, Acting Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, met with His Excellency Mr. Firas Gharaibeh, Acting Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme. This important meeting took place at the Committee's headquarters in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed bin Salman Al Khalifa, Director of the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department at the Bahrain Paralympic Committee.

During the meeting, the role of the United Nations Development Programme in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals was discussed, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Committee and the United Nations Development Programme. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa expressed his appreciation for the support of the United Nations Development Programme and its fruitful cooperation with the Bahrain Paralympic Committee. He also stressed the Committee's readiness to enhance cooperation and joint work to achieve further progress in the field of supporting determined champions and promoting their sporting and social renaissance in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Firas Gharaibeh, Acting Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, praised the efforts of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee in supporting determined champions, and also strengthening cooperation between the Committee and the United Nations Development Programme. He also noted that this cooperation has resulted in many positive outcomes in various fields and sectors. This meeting comes within the framework of the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Nations Development Programme, to strengthen the partnership in achieving the goals of sustainable development, and to implement projects and programmes that promote development and contribute to improving the quality of life in all sectors.

The Asian country has won 10 medals at the Paralympic Games, all of them by athletes born in the country. The only two gold medals have also been won in athletics by Khaled Al Saqer at Seoul 1988 (men's slalom 1A) and Fatema Nedham at Rio 2016 (women's shot put), who is the first female Bahraini to win a Paralympic medal.