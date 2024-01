Ali Mohammed Al-Majid, Secretary General of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee (BPC), attended the first Executive Board meeting for 2024 at the permanent headquarters of the West Asian Paralympic Federation (WAPF) in Sharjah, where the West Asian Paralympic Games - Sharjah 2024 will be held.

This is a very important moment. The development and growing importance of Paralympic sport is remarkable, as it has been recognised by officials from different organisations. That's why it's becoming more and more important for those in charge to establish uniform criteria and exchange ideas. These days, a new meeting was held at the permanent headquarters of the WAPF in Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by Ali Mohammed Al-Majid, Secretary General of the BPC, and the agenda included the report of the Supervision and Monitoring Committee. The messages and correspondence received by the Federation were also discussed, with a focus on the activation of the committees within the WAPF and the establishment of a new mechanism to assist them in carrying out their functions effectively.

Presidents of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee and the West Asian Federation met in Sharjah. BPC

The focus was on the need for administrators in the West Asian region to have the necessary tools and training to do their jobs. The aim of the meeting is to strengthen cooperation and coordination between WAPF member countries and to develop Paralympic sport in the region. The participants are confident that such meetings, where goals and plans are set, will help to strengthen the infrastructure and sports organisation of the Paralympic Games in West Asia.

Bahrain's commitment to developing Paralympic sport and supporting athletes with disabilities in the region is reflected in the presence of Mr Ali Mohammed Al-Majid at this meeting.

During these dates, the city will host the West Asian Paralympic Games - Sharjah 2024 will be taking place in the city, where Bahrain will be represented by 55 people, including 41 athletes and 6 committee members, in five disciplines: boccia, athletics, basketball, weightlifting and badminton. A total of 513 participants, including 382 athletes and 131 coaches and administrators, from 12 nations are taking part in the competition.