12 flag football teams from around the world will compete in the NFL's largest-ever International Flag Football Championship in Orlando.

The National Football League has announced that it will host the NFL International Flag Football Championships as part of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando on 2 and 3 February.

Young athletes from 12 countries will travel to the U.S. to compete in a multi-day flag football tournament to showcase their skills and connect with their peers from around the world, before watching NFL superstars compete in the sport at the Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced.

Fast-paced and accessible to all, flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with women and girls driving some of the greatest growth and increased participation.

"With flag football's recent inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games, this is an incredible time for young girls and boys around the world to play the sport and represent their countries. We look forward to welcoming players from each of the 12 participating nations to the United States," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, League Events & International.

"In partnership with IFAF, the league is committed to the global growth of flag football. Competitions like the International NFL Flag Championships shine a light on the ever-expanding opportunities to play the game - and inspire young athletes everywhere to get involved."

Shanghai Wolves from China are one of the 12 teams taking part. INSTAGRAM

"After a truly historic year when flag football was confirmed for LA 2028, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games here in Orlando, Florida will be another amazing showcase for this growing sport. For the IFAF, this is a great opportunity to once again demonstrate to millions of fans and the wider Olympic and sports communities, the excitement and dynamism of Flag Football as the global development of the sport continues to accelerate at a rapid pace," said Pierre Trochet, President of the IFAF.

"We are particularly excited about the expanded NFL International Flag Championships. With young girls and boys from 12 nations competing, we're proud of the inclusiveness and diversity of Flag Football and its power to attract new, youthful audiences," he added.

The International NFL Flag Championship will feature 11 U12 international boys and girls teams from Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

This year, for the first time, Team Canada will have the opportunity to compete against U.S. flag football teams in the National NFL Flag Championship - after winning the 2023 NFL Flag International Division last season.

All 12 teams travelling to the United States were crowned champions of their respective NFL Flag National Tournaments. NFL Flag is the official flag football program of the NFL — working to bring the non-contact version of American football, played by both boys and girls, to the world.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature flag football, with a mix of live and taped skills competitions throughout the weekend. The culminating flag football game featuring the league's best players will take place on Sunday 4 February, with all international flag football teams in attendance to see the AFC and NFC stars play the sport first-hand.





Varsity College from Australia will be the only team from Oceania. INSTAGRAM



2024 International NFL Flag Championship - participants:

Country, team and location:

Australia, Varsity College, Gold Coast, Queensland.

Bahamas, Kingsway Academy, Nassau.

Brazil, Sorocaba Braves, Academy, Sorocaba, São Paulo.

Canada (vs U.S. teams), Bomb Squad, Regina, Saskatchewan.

China, Shanghai, Wolves, Shanghai.

France, Caïmans, Le Mans.

Germany, Realschule, Taufkirchen, Munich.

Ghana, Nima 2, Accra.

Japan, Nojima Sagamihara Rise, Tokyo.

Mexico, Bulls Hemingway School, Coahuila, Saltillo.

New Zealand, Bader Intermediate, Auckland, New Zealand.

United Kingdom, Lings Primary School, Northampton.

The expansion of the NFL International Flag Championships follows flag football's recent inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles - spearheaded by the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and supported by the league.

About NFL Flag

NFL Flag - the official flag football programme of the National Football League - operates in 14 international markets outside the United States. Fast-paced and accessible to all, flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with women and girls driving some of the greatest growth and increased participation.





The game provides a structured opportunity for youth to play a non-contact version of American football while discovering the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, and friendship both on and off the field.