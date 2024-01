Eden Karzev, a footballer with the Turkish club Başakşehir, is on loan from Maccabi Tel Aviv. He was detained and released after being investigated for a message about the Gaza conflict. He left Turkey after an Istanbul court disciplined and dismissed him.

Eden Karzev, an Israeli footballer owned by Maccabi Tel Aviv and on loan to Turkish first division club Başakşehir, is under investigation for posting a message saying: "Bring them home now", referring to hostages being held by Hamas. The Istanbul club opened a disciplinary case against Karzev earlier this week.

The investigation came on the same day that Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel was briefly detained and charged with inciting hatred for sharing a message about the Gaza conflict after scoring for Antalyaspor.

Jehezkel left Turkey after being formally charged by an Istanbul court last Monday, and was welcomed and supported on his return to his homeland.

Başakşehir signed Karzev from the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv last year. "The player was fined in accordance with the club's disciplinary regulations and it was deemed appropriate for the footballer to continue his career abroad," Başakşehir said in an official statement.

Maccabi announced that the 23-year-old player, who has been capped five times by Israel, would have to return to the Tel Aviv club on loan from Başakşehir until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, the overnight detention of Sagiv Jehezkel in Turkey has angered senior Israeli officials. Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, stated it showed that "Turkey has become a dark dictatorship."