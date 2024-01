A French court handed down the sentence for sharing a video calling for a "black day for Jews" to the player, who will avoid jail by paying €45,000. The footballer must publish his sentence in several newspapers and on Instagram.

The final sentence is slightly lower than the 10 months suspended sentence originally requested by the prosecution for inciting racial hatred based on religious grounds. Atal has been suspended by Nice and banned from playing for seven games by the French Football Federation, which he has already served.

Youcef Atal is currently playing for Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. GETTY IMAGES

The charges against the international full-back relate to a video by preacher Mahmoud Al Hasanat that Atal shared on his Instagram account, which has 3.2 million followers, five days after the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. In the video, after talking about the children killed in the bombings, Al Hasanat called on God to send a "black day for the Jews" and to "guide the hand" of Gazans who responded. Atal shared the video while with the Algerian national team in his home country, and removed it the next day after his club warned him of possible repercussions. Atal apologised at trial, saying he wanted to send a "message of peace" and had not watched the entire 35-second video before posting.

It is almost certain that the sentence will be appealed to the competent court by the footballer's lawyer. GETTY IMAGES

But neither the prosecutors nor the plaintiffs, who include a number of Jewish organisations, found Atal's explanations convincing. "The sharing of a video is to be part of its message and to give it visibility," prosecutor Meggi Choutia said in remarks reported by AFP. "There is no mention of peace in those 35 seconds," she added. Atal's lawyer, Antoine Vey, commented that the verdict was "expected given the circumstances and the strong political pressure" and indicated that they were likely to appeal the decision to the competent court.

Despite the controversy, Atal has played three times for Algeria's Fennecs, has been named in their squad for the upcoming AFCON tournament and has received a lot of support in his home country.