The 2024 FISU World University Championship Ski Orienteering is halfway through. After the sprint and the pursuit at the weekend, the middle distance and sprint relays are still to come in Leiderheide, Switzerland.

The iconic Swiss resort of Lantsch/Lenz/Lenzerheide enjoyed a well-deserved day off on Sunday 14 January, before hosting the middle distance event on Monday and finally the sprint relay on Tuesday, FISU said.

The first two days of competition were a resounding success for the organisers, but also for the home fans, who happily cheered along with typical cowbells as Switzerland won six of the twelve medals awarded over the four events.

On the opening day, Sweden's Jonatan Ståhl, a student at the University of Umeå, won the sprint event in 10 minutes and 43 seconds, just one second ahead of Switzerland's Nicola Müller (University of Bern), and the bronze went to Finland's Aapo Viippola (10.48), from Kajaani University of Applied Sciences and currently ranked second in the world.

The poduim oif the men's pursuit with Müller, Viipola and Lauenstein. FISU

Sweden also won the women's event with a superb performance from Elin Schagerström (Luleå University of Technology), who crossed the finish line in 12.18 and went on to win gold in the pursuit the following day. She beat Switzerland's Eliane Deininger (13.05), who studies at the University of Bern, by almost a minute. Bronze went to Norway's Synne Strand (University of Oslo) in 13.19.

For the pursuit, the competitors started in the order in which they finished the sprint, sometimes just within a second of each other. They each had to complete two laps, with two different maps it wasn't a good idea to try to follow anyone, because they might have to start with map B as their direct opponent did it with map A. A rather complex event for spectators not familiar with ski orienteering who try to follow the GPS signals of the competitors on their mobile phones via the official website.

Women’s pursuit podium with Elin Schagerström, Eliane Deininger and Delia Giezendanner. FISU

Behind the untouchable Elin Schagerström (30.33), more than a minute later Eliane Deininger (SWI - University of Bern) achieved her second silver medal of the competition (31.44) and was joined on the podium by the local girl, Delia Giezendanner (33.00, University of Applied Sciences).

In the men's race, sprint winner Jonatan Ståhl (Sweden) didn't start. Switzerland's Nicola Müller (University of Bern) took gold with an exhition and a time of 28.32, Finland's Aapo Viipola was second (30.05) and Jan Lauenstein (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich) put another Swiss flag on the podium with a bronze medal in a time of 30.15.