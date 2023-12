Following the designation some time ago of Lenzerheide, in the southeast of Switzerland, as the host of the FISU 2024 University World Championship Ski Orienteering, with just about a month to go, 150 competitors from over 15 countries are expected.

The first of the 23 World Championships organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) will take place in southeastern Switzerland from January 10th to 17th. The World Championship Ski Orienteering will feature athletes from around the world, born between early 1999 and late 2006.





Around 150 competitors from more than 15 countries will be present in the charming tourist village of Lenzerheide in the Arosa region, marking the start of the FISU World Championships in 2024. They will compete in three individual races and a relay sprint race. The races will be held at the Roland Arena, approximately five kilometers from the center of the village of Lenzerheide.





Thanks to the multifunctional architecture of the building, the arena has become a well-known sports meeting point and a gathering place for elite and junior athletes, recreational athletes, clubs, and sports associations. In 2015, the Roland Arena hosted the European Ski Orienteering Championships, and in 2023, it hosted the European Biathlon Championships.





Furthermore, in 2025, at this important sports center, the IBU Biathlon World Championships will take place in Lenzerheide.