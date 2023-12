The Azerbaijani women's basketball team has qualified for the 3x3 Olympic qualification tournament for Paris 2024, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong from 17 April, 2024.

Azerbaijan's first women's basketball team will participate in the upcoming qualifier in Hong Kong on April 17 and 18, 2024, aiming to secure a coveted spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The nation of 10 million people, which gained independence in 1991, will compete against local teams from Hong Kong, as well as teams from the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Mongolia, Egypt, and Chile in this increasingly popular form of basketball that captures the attention of both the public and players alike.

This tournament marks UOQT 1, with UOQT 2 to be held in Japan, and UOQT 3 in Debrecen, Hungary, from May 23 to 26. Winners in Japan and the top three teams per gender in Hungary will secure their places in Paris 2024.

It's worth noting that the 3x3 basketball event, a rapidly growing format, will take place in Paris from July 30 to August 5, 2024, at the iconic Place de la Concorde in the heart of the French capital.