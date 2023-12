The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan held its "Olympic Night" dedicated to the sports results of the year. Prominent state and government officials, leaders of sports organizations, federations, media, Olympic champions, and representatives of the sports community attended the event in the capital, Baku.

The event began with the Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Huseynzada, speaking about the achievements made and emphasising that 2023 was a successful year for Azerbaijani sport.

He did not hesitate to congratulate the athletes and leaders of the federations and expressed his full confidence that the upcoming 2024 will be even more successful for the country's sport with the Olympic Games only eight months away.

A congratulatory video message from the President of the European Olympic Committee, Mr Spyros Capralos, was also shown, along with a video highlighting the sporting results of 2023. This was followed by an awards ceremony where the winners of the different categories were honoured on a great and emotional night.

Azerbaijan's NOC honours sporting achievements of the year. NOC AZERBAIJAN

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation was awarded the title of the most creative organisation for the "White Suits Girls" social project, and the Azerbaijan Canoeing and Rowing Federation was recognised as the Most Active Sports Organisation of the year.

The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan won the Most Loyal Partner of the Year award, and the State Advertising Agency was named the Most Active Partner of the year. Among other awards, BP was named the Most Creative Sponsor, and Toyota was acknowledged the Most Active Sponsor of the year.

Wrestler Mariya Stadnyk was named the Most Active Female Athlete of the year and veteran judoka Rustam Orujov as the Most Active Male Athlete of the year.

A picture with all those honoured at the Olympic Night in Azerbaijan. NOC AZERBAIJAN

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzada Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, NOC Secretary-General Azer Aliyev and other prominent sports personalities from the country presented the awards to the winners at a ceremony which was followed by a gala concert.