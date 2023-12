Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has quit the intergovernmental committee tasked with organising the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, calling it a "pointless talkfest" and a "dysfunctional farce".

Brisbane will be the third Australian city to host the Summer Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

The Leader’s Forum including Federal, State and Council representatives was established earlier this year to work with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (OCOG).

The Queensland government has pledged to rebuild the Gabba at a cost of A$2.7 billion ahead of the Games. Queensland already has 80 per cent of the venues it will need to host the Games, with the infrastructure expected to remain in use long after the event is over.

The design process is expected to occur between 2024 and 2026, with demolition to occur in 2025 and the stadium ready for use in 2030.

Dawn Fraser AC MBE, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Natalie Cook OAM Jessica Fox OAM, during the John Coates Celebration Dinner at Sofitel Hotel in Sydney © Getty Images

"I will be stepping down from the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Intergovernmental Leader's Forum with immediate effect." Schrinner said in a statement about the forum, which includes the Queensland and federal governments, local mayors and the head of the games' organising committee.

"I will also no longer fall in line and support the State Government's current Gabba plan," Schrinner said.

The forum was a "dysfunctional farce" set up "to appease key stakeholders while all the real decisions are being made by the State Government", he said.

The Minister for Sport and Tourism, Stirling Hinchliffe, said the decision by Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner to resign from the advisory panel for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games was "baffling".