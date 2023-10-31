Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris has claimed the Organising Committee is capable of generating further revenues if costs escalate for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the Australian city.

Liveris was discussing the launch of his book Leading Through Disruption with Australian publication BOSS, covering his extensive commercial career.

The book covers advice he has provided to other chief executives and crises he has faced.

He was appointed chief executive of Michigan-based Dow in 2004 and chairman two years later, but stood down from all his senior roles in 2018.

Liveris is now chair of Lucid Group Inc., an American manufacturer of electric luxury sports cars and grand tourers, and last year faced criticism for his role on the Board of directors at Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company owned 95 per cent by the Saudi Arabian Government.

Former United States President Donald Trump is among the politicians Liveris has advised, and he was a controversial choice as President of Brisbane 2032 in April 2022 due to his links to the chemicals industry.

Projects connected to Brisbane 2032 include an AUD$2.7 billion (£1.4 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.6 billion) redevelopment of the Gabba and the new AUD$2.5 billion (£1.3 billion/$1.6 billion/€1.5 billion) Brisbane Arena, and the Games is forecast to cost taxpayers AUD$7.1 billion (£3.7 billion/$4.5 billion/€4.2 billion).

However, Liveris claimed to BOSS the two flagship projects would create an "urban spine for Brisbane which will bring it into the 21st century in terms of entertainment, restaurants, museums and art galleries to make the city vibrant with the two big sports arenas", and the "legacy will have minimal cost impact but maximum economic impact".

He stopped short of promising Brisbane 2032 would not run over budget, but suggested there would be ways of compensating in such an occurrence.

Andrew Liveris claimed Brisbane 2032 projects including the redevelopment of the Gabba would create an "urban spine for Brisbane which will bring it into the 21st century" ©Getty Images

"Can I sit here and say to you that nothing will go over time or over budget?" Liveris told BOSS.

"Of course not, but do we have contingencies to cover that?

"Absolutely.

"If we do see cost escalations, here’s what we will do, we’ll find more revenue streams."

Liveris recently updated International Olympic Committee members of Brisbane 2032's progress at the Session in the Indian city of Mumbai, in which he set a key goal for the next 12 months as developing a clear strategy and Games plan.

"We are committed to delivering 'new norm' Games," he said.

"They will be centred on Games optimisation, through a fit-for-purpose delivery model that sees the needs of the region prioritised and the Games delivered in a cost-effective and commercially viable manner."

An ambitious $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion/€1.4 billion) commercial revenue target has been set by Brisbane 2032.

Brisbane is set to become the third Australian city to host the Olympic Games in 2032 after Melbourne and Sydney.