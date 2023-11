On November 7, a round table meeting took place at the 'Olympic World' newspaper's editorial office, where employees of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) were invited.

The meeting was attended by Hasanaga Rzayev, Head of the Sports Department of the National Olympic Committee; Nazir Rahimov, General Adviser of the NOC; Anar Bagirov, Head of the International Relations Department; Elmira Ganjali, Leading Adviser.

The event was also graced by the presence of the 'Olympic World' editorial team, led by the newspaper's Editor-in-Chief and NOC's Press Secretary, Murad Farzaliyev, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Aslan Shiraliyev, and other members of the editorial staff.

During the introduction to the editorial staff, Murad Farzaliyev provided an overview of 'Olympic World' newspaper's activities, emphasizing its vital role in promoting the Olympic Movement and sports in Azerbaijan.

The participants took a photograph at the conclusion of the working day. AZERBAIJAN NOC

He highlighted that the newspaper has been in circulation since 2001, nurturing more than 40 professional journalists over the years. He stressed the significance of the meeting with NOC employees in fostering mutual and effective collaboration.

The Editor-in-Chief also pointed out that 'Olympic World' maintains an online presence, with daily updates available on its websites, olimpiyadunyasi.com and olimpnews.az.

Hasanaga Rzayev, Head of the Sports Department of the National Olympic Committee, expressed his satisfaction with the heartfelt meeting, acknowledging that the NOC highly values the newspaper.

He praised the professionalism and dedication of the newspaper's employees, noting that 'Olympic World' is widely appreciated by readers.

A snapshot of the round table discussion. AZERBAIJAN NOC

Nazir Rahimov, the NOC's Chief Adviser, recognized 'Olympic World' as "a unique and essential part of Azerbaijani sports journalism".

He commended the newspaper for its rich and reliable archive, which serves as a valuable resource for those interested in studying the history of sports and the Olympic Movement in Azerbaijan. He extended his best wishes for creative success to the newspaper's staff.