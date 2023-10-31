Golf's eight-time major winner Betsy Rawls has died at the age of 95 at her home in Lewes, Delaware.

She amassed 55 Ladies' Professional Golf Association (LPGA) wins in her career that culminated with being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1987.

"There are simply not many careers that can compare to Betsy's," said United States Golf Association (USGA) chief executive Mike Whan.

"Fifty-five wins, eight major titles, LPGA and World Golf Halls of Fame, former LPGA President, Bob Jones Award winner.

"She was a legend in the game who would have been successful in anything she pursued, so we are all lucky she made golf her passion.

"RIP to a true champion."

Rawls is one of only two people, along with fellow American Mickey Wright, to have won the US Women's Open on four separate occasions.

She also claimed the Western Open and Women's PGA Championship twice each.

Rawls was part of the inaugural class for the LPGA Hall of Fame in 1967 before receiving the Bob Jones Award 29 years later, which is the highest honour bestowed by the USGA.

She also served as the LPGA President in 1961 and 1962, and after retiring from full-time competition in 1975, she worked as a tournament director and later ran the LPGA Championship.

"Betsy has always been committed to work and dedicated to the game," Wright said of Rawls in 2020.

"I can think of only two women who have achieved as much, not only as players but for their lifetime contributions, and that's Betsy and Patty Berg."

Rawls attended the University of Texas at Austin where she graduated with a degree in physics and had planned to work in that industry.

However, while studying there she excelled in golf and had a change of heart to pursue the sport instead.

"I became good pretty quickly, got hooked on golf, and won some amateur tournaments," Rawls said.

"But I had every intention of being a physicist.

"I played golf for fun and never considered turning professional.

"Then I decided it would be more fun to be in golf than physics, and Wilson paid me a salary and all my expenses.

"They paid my expenses for 20 years."

