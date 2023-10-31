Los Angeles aiming for vast greenhouse gas reductions before 2028 Olympics with new plan

The City of Los Angeles has developed its Clean Energy 2028 Roadmap in an attempt to accelerate a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions prior to its hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The plan is being carried out by the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), which is the City's official cleantech business, and is part of the Clean Energy Partnership.

It aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 25 per cent by the time of Los Angeles 2028.

LACI is looking to accelerate the move to 100 per cent use of clean energy while ensuring it meet the needs of transportation electrification, decarbonisation of buildings, and grid resiliency in the Greater Los Angeles Region by the time of the Games.

The Roadmap intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 15 per cent across the electricity, building, and transportation sectors.

It is due to be met through cleanly distributed energy generated, "building electrification", energy-transportation connections, and grid efficiency and resiliency.

"LACI has launched the Clean Energy Partnership to support the transition to a 100% clean energy grid," said LACI President Matt Petersen.

"To electrify Greater LA’s buildings and transportation while ensuring grid resilience, we need unparalleled regional collaboration as well as innovation.

The Clean Energy 2028 Roadmap has three pathways to reach the 15 per cent greenhouse gas emission reduction goal while supporting the modernisation of Los Angeles' local grid infrastructure ©LACI

"Thanks to the will demonstrated by the Partnership and the bold targets set in this Roadmap, we are able to leverage public and private funding to drive innovation through initiatives like a Virtual Power Plant to better improve our air quality and health while creating good paying green jobs that will uplift individuals and economy.

"LACI is proud to work together with all our partners to accelerate equitable climate action before the world arrives in Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games."

In addition to the environmental goals, Los Angeles is also using the Olympic and Paralympic Games as a reason to upgrade its public transport systems.

The Los Angeles Metro has identified 15 projects it is aiming to implement in time for the Games.

These include extra bus-only lanes with Metro looking to double its fleet of vehicles to around 850 during the Games.

Key transport hubs near event venues could also be enhanced to handle crowds, with features including temporary platforms, overcrossings and portable ramps.

Furthermore, improvements to light rail and opening up the streets to arts, culture and recreation is also planned, as well as "regional mobility hubs".

The Inglewood Transit Connector, which will provide access to Los Angeles 2028 venue SoFi Stadium, is another of the 15 targets.

The 1.6-mile project will connect the K Line Downtown Inglewood stop with the venue which is due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, football, and archery at Los Angeles 2028.