Concerns have been raised by activists that next year’s Olympics in Paris is leading to the "social cleansing" of people living on the streets in the Île-de-France region.

Posters with the message "The Other Side of the Medal" have been put up outside the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee in Saint-Denis, calling for the protection of homeless people.

The signs stuck on concrete blocks and hanging on string make reference to the Olympic motto - "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" to outline the concerns.

"'FASTER to empty Île-de-France of precarious populations', 'Higher towards the exploitation of undocumented workers', 'STRONGER in the security response against people on the street'," the sign read.

Another poster read: "TOGETHER let us demand that excluded people to be taken into account."

An open letter, signed by more than 70 non-Governmental organisations, denounced the "social cleansing" of the Olympics.

"The experience of mega sporting events around the world reveals a proven risk of 'social cleansing' of the streets," the letter read in a report by Agence France-Presse.

"The latter has become the standard procedure for many host cities of the Olympic Games since the 1980s.

"To date, everything suggests that the 2024 Olympic Games are part of this dynamic."

The dismantling of informal camps in Île-de-France, the displacement of homeless people and the removal of immigrant workers' homes are among the concerns expressed by the groups.

"Social cleaning of the streets of Paris and the Île-de-France region has already begun," Paul Alauzy, a spokesperson for the collective, told franceinfo.

"I can cite the expulsion of a living space of 500 people on Saint-Denis Island, on the site of construction of an Olympic Village.

"Five other squats have already been evicted.

"Evictions from migrant camps take place every two to three weeks and people are systematically sent to the regions.

"There are no more job offers in Île-de-France."

Alauzy claimed that the Olympics were an "accelerator" of policies that were against migrants.

Homelessness is a big problem in Paris with the French Government aiming to relocate them during the Olympics ©Getty Images

"We have a health centre… and we are pretty sure that it will not be open or accessible to vulnerable populations during the Olympics," added Alauzy.

"It is a care and guidance reception centre, it is open to all people who do not have access to health insurance and these centers are frequented by 80 per cent of people who are foreigners."

Plans were revealed earlier this year to relocate homeless people in Île-de-France to "temporary regional facilities" across France, freeing up space for Paris 2024 visitors.

Nearly 5,000 hotel rooms in the Paris area are currently being used for emergency accommodation, with the owners wanting to use these for Olympic and Paralympic guests instead.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has previously said Paris 2024 should not be a "scapegoat" for the country's problems.

Homeless people were reportedly moved on before the Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

In China, people were allegedly shipped back to their home regions, while Brazilian campaigners said homeless people were forced out of tourist areas in the middle of the night.

insidethegames has contacted Paris 2024 for comment.