The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has honoured Austrian official Manfred Pfeifer with a medal of appreciation.

Pfeifer has served as secretary general of UniSport Austria since 2003.

He was presented with his award in Kusadasi in Turkey by EUSA secretary general Matjaz Pecovnik.

"In his many years of work, he has successfully put together and coordinated numerous delegations," UniSport Austria said.

"His acquisition and coordination of a total of over 1900 student athletes for the International University Sports Federation and EUSA assignments is also impressive.

"Not only in the organisation and administration before the events, but also on site, Manfred Pfeifer is an important contact person for the participants.

"His exemplary principle is to always support his team in the best possible way.

"With tireless commitment and passion, he is committed to ensuring that athletes can reach their full potential in competitions worldwide.

"His excellent work has contributed significantly to the success of the delegations at international university sports competitions and enables UniSport Austria to be successfully represented at international level as well.

"The EUSA recognition medal is a well-deserved award for Manfred Pfeifer's extraordinary commitment to university sports and his pioneering contributions to the development of this important field."