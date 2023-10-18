The European University Sports Association (EUSA) was involved at the sixth edition of the European Sport Platform in Lisbon.

Three days of discussions were held in the Portuguese capital under the theme "strengthening sport for stronger communities".

EUSA communications officer Hristina Hristova was part of a session called "human library" where she spoke of her experiences on the topics of inclusion and equal opportunities.

Multiple other representatives from European sport were involved in the Platform.

Subjects covered included social responsibility, sustainable sports management, the European Commission's Sport Unit, good governance, youth and integrity, safeguarding, fair play and healthy living.

The event was organised by the European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation and hosted by the Sports Confederation of Portugal.

It was announced that the 2024 Platform will be held in Kosovo.