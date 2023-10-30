French Interior Minister promises further increase in security from Rugby World Cup for Paris 2024

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has promised security for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris will be further increased from the levels deployed at the men's Rugby World Cup.

Security is a key area of concern in the build-up to Paris 2024, particularly plans for an unprecedented Opening Ceremony along the river Seine watched by 600,000 spectators.

The shambolic handling of last year's men's UEFA Champions League final at the the Stade de France, one of the main venues for Paris 2024, raised serious concerns over France's ability to safely stage the Games.

Darmanin and Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera had originally tried to blame Liverpool football supporters in the aftermath of the incident, but official inquiries later exonerated them.

One report claimed the fact that Darmanin and Oudéa-Castera had tried to shift responsibility on to the English fans was "reprehensible".

Although there were some issues with crowd management at early matches and with transport, the seven-week Rugby World Cup in France which finished on Saturday (October 28) with South Africa beating New Zealand in the final at the Stade de France has been hailed as a major success.

Around 20 "malicious drones" were neutralised during the Rugby World Cup, Gérald Darmanin revealed ©Getty Images

Darmanin reported 11,000 members of the police and around 3,000 municipal police officers were deployed each day during the Rugby World Cup, but was quoted by L'Équipe promising a "tenfold" increase in security mechanisms to ensure the safety of Paris 2024 and the Opening Ceremony.

"The Ministry of the Interior will be ready to organise the Opening Ceremony, to ensure the safety of spectators and teams," he said.

"We will be perfectly there for the Games in Paris."

The Minister additionally revealed that around 20 "malicious drones" had been neutralised during the last two months.

A drone attack is a predicted new form of threat to the Opening Ceremony.

The Olympics' Opening Ceremony is scheduled for July 26, with the International Olympic Committee predicting it will herald a "Games of a new era".