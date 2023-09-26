French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has said the use of artificial intelligence powered surveillance cameras could become permanent after a trial covering Paris 2024 comes to an end.

The French Constitutional Council cleared the Government to use the cameras in May, during an experimental period which runs until March 31, 2025.

This covers the ongoing Rugby World Cup in France as well as next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in the capital.

Backers of the cameras argue they will lead to increased security at major sporting and cultural events, with crowd movements and unsupervised packages able to be detected more quickly.

But opponents claim the move is an invasion of privacy which sets a "dangerous precedent" for human rights.

"Intelligent video surveillance will only be valid from the Olympic Games and it will apply, for the future, under this experimental phase, for other major events, provided that they present a particular risk to the safety of people," Oudéa-Castéra said to France 3.

"Obviously, there will be no extension of this experiment without a precise and transparent evaluation of its effectiveness with regard to the security challenges of our country.

A trial period covers the ongoing Rugby World Cup in France as well as Paris 2024 next year ©Getty Images

"If it proves itself and is surrounded by guarantees, the French expect us to act for their security and to use new means, including digital, to promote this security."

Authorities are expected to use the cameras to monitor areas including entrance and exits from venues and fan zones.

Facial recognition is part of the technology available, with images processed swiftly using an algorithm.

Amnesty International have been among the plan's critics.

"Should mass surveillance be legalised by France, one of the biggest sporting events on earth risks becoming one of the greatest-ever violations of the right to privacy," the organisation said.

Legal challenges have been launched against the surveillance plans.