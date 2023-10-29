Schoolchildren take part in sports competitions as Azerbaijan NOC holds Olympic Day event

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held an event featuring sports competitions for schoolchildren to mark Olympic Day.

The event at the Republican Olympic Center was attended by NOC vice-presidents Chingiz Huseynzade and Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, secretary general Azer Aluyev and deputy Minister of science and education Firudin Gurbanov.

Olympians from Azerbaijan, young athletes and federation and media representatives also participated.

Olympic Day, a global celebration of sport and getting active, is usually marked on June 23.

However after getting agreement from the International Olympic Committee the NOC of the Republic of Azerbaijan switched the date because June was a busy month of sporting events including the European Youth Olympic Festival, European Games and CIS Games.

NOC of Azerbaijan vice-president Huseynzade opened the event, telling participants: "You are very happy that the Olympic and world champions are with you at the event you are participating in today.

Bu gün Respublika Olimpiya Mərkəzində Beynəlxalq “Olimpiya Günü” tədbiri keçirildi.



Olimpiya Mədəniyyəti və Təhsil Proqramı (OCEP) məktəblilərinin iştirakı ilə əyləncəli idman yarışı təşkil olundu.



Yarışın qalibləri kubok, diplom, medal və hədiyyələrlə mükafatlandırıldılar. pic.twitter.com/dKnuxaG0b9 — NOC Azerbaijan (@NOCAzerbaijan) October 26, 2023

"Performing in front of them and taking a place among the awardees will always remain in your memory. I wish you to live a healthy lifestyle.

"Sports will be the best tool for this. In the future, you will serve the state as citizens of an independent and victorious country."

Following the opening speeches, a fun sports competition was organised featuring the participation of Olympic Culture and Education Programme schoolchildren.

The first part of the competition was athletics-based with more than 200 students from 10 schools featuring.

The second part was a tug-of-war and merry-go-round competition involving children and young judokas, as well as winners of the European and Australian Youth Olympic Festival.

A school team representing the Yasamal region won the school competition with 30 points, with the winners awarded cups, diplomas, medals and gifts.