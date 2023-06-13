European Olympic Committee (EOC) President Spyros Capralos has praised Azerbaijan for staging international sporting events following its hosting of the inaugural European Games in 2015.

Capralos and EOC Executive Committee member Hasan Arat met with the country's Sports Minister Farid Gayibov to discuss sporting development.

Baku 2015, in the Azeri capital, featured almost 6,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 30 sports.

"I remember the first European Games held in Baku," said Capralos, as reported by Azer News.

"The arena, the fans, everything was perfect.

"Azerbaijan is still at the top in organising world-class tournaments.

"Azerbaijan has left such a legacy regarding the organisation of the competition that the countries that will host the next European Games are trying to at least meet the Baku standards."

Baku 2015 featured 3x3 basketball and karate which were later selected to feature at different events.

"Both sports later became part of the Olympics," Capralos added.

"Therefore, the European Games are a chance for many sports to express themselves at a new level."

The group also discussed the third of edition of the European Games which is set to begin later this month.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is scheduled for June 21 to July 2.

Azerbaijan has competed at the previous two editions of the Games and is preparing to send a delegation to Poland.

It has won 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze medals in the history of the event with wrestling proving to be the most fruitful sport as nine titles came from it.