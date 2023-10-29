Gold Coast Mayor refusing to give up campaign to host 2026 Commonwealth Games even after opposition from Queensland Premier

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has claimed the city can still step in to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, despite the Queensland state Government ruling out the prospect.

Tate has declared his ambition for the Commonwealth Games to return to the Gold Coast since the Australian state of Victoria's shock withdrawal in July.

He recently claimed the 2018 host city could present an official pitch for the 2026 edition at next month's Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly in Singapore, but Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asserted there is insufficient time to complete required preparations and the 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games in Brisbane remain the priority.

However, Tate is adamant recent sporting events on the Gold Coast including the 2018 Commonwealth Games, events on the World Surf League and the ongoing Supercars Carnival have proved the benefits to local businesses and the community.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, centre, has told Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, left, there is insufficient time to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 ©Getty Images

"I’ve made it clear that in my opinion, we can host a successful 2026 Commonwealth Games," Tate wrote for the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It’s important to remember this city was built on a have-a-go-spirit and we must never forget that.

"Sanctuary Cove, Palm Meadows, SeaWorld and Dreamworld - all built by men and women with a passion to deliver when sideline critics at the time preferred the 'do little' option.

"Delivering greatness takes courage and I know we can deliver a refined GC2026 [Gold Coast 2026] Games without any impact on ratepayers’ dollars.

"The return-on-investment would be two-fold: more stimulus for the SEQ [South East Queensland] economy; and a reinforced global message that we are city which can deliver the very best sports and festival events on offer.

"Surely, that is a reputation we want to protect and advance."

Gold Coast hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but Mayor Tom Tate faces opposition to his hopes of it stepping in as a late replacement for Victoria for 2026 ©Getty Images

But Gold Coast's Deputy Mayor Donna Gates has acknowledged there would be challenges for a proposal to stage the Commonwealth Games, with state or Federal funding a necessity.

"We spent 10 years organising the last ones and Council did not deliver those Games, the Government did so clearly the Premier has said categorically no," Gates said, as reported by the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"Unless something changes, I don’t know that it is possible."

Tate met with Palaszczuk last week, but Gates claimed the Council was yet to be informed of the full details of its content.

Victoria's former State Premier Daniel Andrews cancelled its hosting of the 2026 Games in July, claiming that the budget had ballooned to a disputed AUD$7 billion (£3.7 billion/$4.4 billion/€4.2 billion).

Tate has claimed the Gold Coast could manage a project which would cost just AUD$700 million (£366 million/$443 million/€421 million) and could benefit Brisbane 2032 by acting as a dress rehearsal.