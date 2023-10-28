Pretoria will host the men’s and women’s African Olympic hockey qualifier for Paris 2024 which is due to start tomorrow and conclude November 5, with an automatic place on offer to the winners.

Additionally, the men’s runners-up will get a second opportunity to qualify for the Olympics at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

The hosts can feel confident that both their teams will be the ones to claim Paris places.

The South African men’s team have been the consecutive winners of the seven previous African Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and come into the tournament as the highest-ranked team, placed 14th in the world.

Egypt, the last men’s team beside South Africa to qualify for the Olympics, at Barcelona in 1992, are the second highest-ranked African team in the world, coming in at world rank 20th.

Hosts South Africa, who missed a Commonwealth Games medal by one place last year, are favourites to earn a Paris 2024 at the African Hockey Olympic Qualifier to be held in Pretoria ©Getty Images

The South African women’s team, consecutive winners of the six previous African Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, also come into the tournament as the highest-ranked team, placed 21st in the world.

Ghana are the second highest-ranked African team in the world, coming in at world rank 33.

France, Australia and The Netherlands have already qualified both teams for Paris, while the Indian men’s team and Chinese women’s team have also secured their places.

The African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 will feature eight men’s and seven women’s teams.

In the men’s competition Pool A comprises Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe, while Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Zambia will compete in Pool B.

Pool A in the women’s competition comprises Nigeria, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, while Ghana, Kenya, Namibia and Zambia will compete in Pool B.