The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has named an even split of men and women to serve as officials for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The selection of technical delegates, technical officials, umpire managers, umpires, and medical officers was made by the FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committees.

The two Committees are chaired by South African Sheila Brown and Roger St. Rose of Trinidad and Tobago, respectively.

"Officials play a fundamental role and give a very substantial part of their free time to their passion for the sport!" said FIH President Tayyab Ikram.

"This is remarkable and I'd like to thank each and every hockey official, anywhere in the world.

"To all those who’ve been selected for the Olympic Games in Paris next year: huge congratulations!

"This is a fantastic achievement.

"On behalf of FIH, I want to assure you of our full confidence, support and respect.

The Stade Yves-du-Manoir is set to host the Paris 2024 hockey tournaments which will be officiated by an equal split of men and women ©Paris 2024

"And I'm particularly pleased that the split of all officials across both genders will be an exact 50-50, in line with the overarching gender equality principle which prevails in our sport."

The team has been specifically comprised with an even split of men and women in line with the FIH's aim of continuing hockey's drive towards gender equality.

"This is a key target for the International Olympic Committee who aim to achieve this across all sports at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," read an FIH statement.

The hockey competitions at Paris 2024 is set to take place from July 27 to August 9 at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir.

The venue served as the main venue for the last time that Paris hosted the Games a century ago in 1924.

A total of 12 teams are due to compete in each of the men's and women's tournaments next year in the French capital.

Hockey first made its Olympic debut in 1908 and has been at every edition of the Games except for 1896, 1900, 1904, 1912, and 1924.