The 2025 iQFOiL World Championships are set to take place in the Bay of Aarhus which will mark the first time that Denmark has staged the event.

The future Olympic discipline's World Championships have previously been held in Switzerland's Silvaplana, Brest in France, and Dutch city The Hague.

It is hoped that the 2025 event can draw other sailing events to Aarhus.

"Our purpose is, among other things, to attract major international sailing championships to the city of Aarhus," said Sailing Aarhus director Jon Koch Hansen.

"So, we are ecstatic to have won the bid for the iQFOiL Worlds.

"After the selection process, we were selected as one of two cities that had to clarify our bid material, and it feels great to end up as the winners.

"We have a super strong iQFOiL environment here in Aarhus, so we are looking forward to hosting it."

The World Championships are set to be held in collaboration with Aarhus Municipality and Sport Event Denmark.

Approximately 250 athletes from more than 30 nations are expected to compete around the Aarhus International Sailing Centre.

It is hoped that Aarhus' hosting of the iQFOiL World Championships will lead to the city staging more sailing events ©Sport Event Denmark

"To host the Worlds in iQFOiL in 2025 will be huge and is a really great honour," said Danish windsurfer Johan Søe.

"This emphasises Aarhus' position as an absolute powerhouse within sailing, not just in Denmark, but also internationally.

"As a new Olympic class, the iQFOiL discipline has a massive potential, and I am very much looking forward to competing with talents from Aarhus, Denmark, and the rest of the world, and showing the hopefully many spectators why this sport is amazing."

iQFOiL was selected by World Sailing to replace the RS:X class for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The discipline has similarities to Formula Windsurfing but athletes only have one sail, which is typically about nine metres squared for men and eight for women.

"I'm delighted that we in Aarhus once again offer a world-class sailing experience," said Mayor of sports in Aarhus Mahad Yussuf.

"Aarhus has earned a well-deserved reputation as a strong organiser of international sailing events.

"I'm confident that many Aarhus residents will come to Aarhus and contribute to the always fantastic atmosphere."