Parisian public hospitals will have higher than normal staffing levels due to the Olympics and Paralympics with around 750 additional medical and paramedical professionals compared to a normal summer due to be deployed.

This will be partly facilitated by a policy announced by the AP-HP (Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris), which will grant bonuses to caregivers who give up vacation time to be present during Paris 2024, as reported by AFP.

According to a spokesperson for Parisian public hospitals, these bonuses will concern caregivers in around 60 services that will have higher than normal staffing requirements due to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A new scheme will ensure higher than usual staff levels at Paris public hospitals during the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

Caregivers who give up their usual vacation to work will benefit from a bonus per week worked of €2,500 (£2,175/$2,600) for doctors, €1,200 (£1,000/$1,250) for category A hospital civil servants - which includes nurses - €1,000 (£870,000/$1,055) for those in category B and €800 (£695/$845) for those in category C.

Weeks of vacation not taken can be taken at a later date or put "in a time savings account,” the spokesperson added.

Caregivers wishing to take part in this scheme are being required to make their wishes known by the end of November.