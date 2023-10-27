Olaf Tufte, Norway’s double Olympic rowing champion, was the main speaker at an athletes' forum organised in Tallinn by the Athletes’ Commission of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK).

The Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 single sculls champion joined a host of other medal winners offering around 100 Team Estonia members advice on a wide-ranging series of topics.

Allar Raja, winner of an an Olympic bronze medal as part of Estonia’s quadruple sculls crew and who is a member of the EOK Athletes’ Commission, was another key contributor.

“I like to share my thoughts with the athletes,“ said Tufte.

"Sometimes it is better to guide them not steer them and tell them how to do things.

"We have to be role models to set the example."

Beijing 2008 Olympic discus champion Gerd Kanter was among medallists addressing the Team Estonia athletes' forum ©EOK

Gerd Kanter, Estonia’s 2008 Olympic discus champion and chairman of the EOK Athletes’ Commission, emphasised the importance of the athletes' forum.

"The bigger our horizons are, the more knowledge we have, the more successful we are in sports," he said.

"Playing sports is not just a sport, it is something more, and it is crucial that we can share our experiences with others."

Kanter, former Estonian footballer and now coach Martin Reim, and Magnus Kirt, the 2019 javelin World Championships silver medalist also shared their stories.

Additionally, two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, freestyle skiing Olympic bronze medalist Kelly Sildaru and 2011 European long jump champion Ksenija Balta talked about coping with the injuries.

Around 100 Estonian athletes attended the athletes' forum forum held in Tallinn ©EOK

Two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar, former tennis player Katriin Saar and decathlete Johannes Erm discussed mental problems and how to deal with them.

The EOK Athletes’ Commission aims to represent athletes' interests and submit their views and recommendations to the National Olympic Committee.

The Commission is actively involved in protecting athletes' rights in the spirit of fair play, and in initiating projects aimed at them.