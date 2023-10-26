Indian Prime Minister Modi says country is "ready" to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed the nation is “ready” to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Earlier this month, Modi confirmed India’s interest in staging the event during a speech as part of the Opening Ceremony of the International Olympic Committee Session, which was held in Mumbai.

During a speech today to inaugurate the 37th National Games, taking place in Goa, Modi claimed that increasing the sports-related budget had helped turn the country into a "successful sports story."

"India's successful sports story is not different from the overall success story of the country," Modi said, as reported by India TV News.

"India is making new records and moving ahead in all fields and this can be seen from the past 30 days' achievement of the country.

"India is ready to host 2036 Olympics.

"By 2036, India will be one of the major economic powers, and there will be a very big middle class in the country.

"India's flag would be there from space to sports. That's why the Olympics will also become easier for us by then.

"Development of the sports sector in any country is directly related to the progress of the economy of that country.

"When there is negativity and disappointment in a country, it is seen in the ground and in life.

"We increased the budget related to sports. This year's central sports budget is three times more than what it was nine years ago.

"We made a new ecosystem to encourage athletes."

According to The Week, Modi also said that India "is ready to organise the Youth Olympics in 2030."

Modi had also used his speech at this month’s IOC Session to express an interest in hosting the next available Summer Youth Olympics, with Dakar having hosting rights to the 2026 edition.

Prior to this month’s IOC Session, IOC President Thomas Bach said there was a "strong case" for India to host the Olympic Games, and also claimed the country should not be tarnished by its hosting of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, which Modi said brought "disrepute" to the country.

At least 10 countries have expressed an interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

More than 10,000 athletes are due to compete in the National Games in India, set to run until November 9.

They are due to compete across 43 sports, being held at 28 venues across five cities in Goa - Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda and Vasco.

India is enjoying a strong period on the international sporting stage and recorded its highest ever medal haul at the rescheduled Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, which concluded earlier this month.

The country finished with a total of 107 medals, ranking fourth in the final standings.

At the ongoing Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, the country is currently in eighth in the medal table, with a total of 82 medals.